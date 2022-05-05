Brokerages Set Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) PT at $32.13

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.63.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNVR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $30.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average is $28.90. Univar Solutions has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Univar Solutions’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $67,454.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,980,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,270 and sold 127,326 shares valued at $4,043,954. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $65,310,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $43,966,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 19.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,619,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,934 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,250,000 after purchasing an additional 780,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 78.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after purchasing an additional 698,463 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Univar Solutions (Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.