Brokerages Set Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Target Price at $42.83

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Get Upwork alerts:

NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.45. 19,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,219. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.97. Upwork has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $64.49.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,405 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $28,128.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,977,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $40,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,129. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Upwork by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Upwork by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Upwork by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Upwork by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Upwork by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upwork (Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.