Brokerages Set Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Price Target at $24.71

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 4.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 112,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period.

NYSE:VST traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.67. The stock had a trading volume of 55,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,387. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.82. Vistra has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $26.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.69). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.42% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.37%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

