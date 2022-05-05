BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.67. BRP reported earnings of $2.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.54 to $8.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $10.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.03. BRP had a negative return on equity of 326.52% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DOOO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.53.

DOOO traded down $4.06 on Thursday, hitting $80.60. 140,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,521. BRP has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 2.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BRP by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in BRP by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

