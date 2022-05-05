BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

BTRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other BTRS news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BTRS by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in BTRS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BTRS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.59. 42,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,483. BTRS has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $15.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 0.49.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.77 million. BTRS had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BTRS will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

