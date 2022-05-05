Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) PT Lowered to CHF 402 at Credit Suisse Group

Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 478 to CHF 402 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BCHHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bucher Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bucher Industries from CHF 517 to CHF 499 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCHHF remained flat at $$347.70 during midday trading on Thursday. Bucher Industries has a 1-year low of $347.70 and a 1-year high of $553.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $457.80.

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

