Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 275 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,416 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Visa by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $77,351,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 9.9% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.69. 83,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,283,947. The stock has a market cap of $399.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.53. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.24.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,513 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,649 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.