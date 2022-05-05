Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 123,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 21,030 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,017,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,179,000 after purchasing an additional 409,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swmg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 131,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.11. 7,879,509 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.73.

