Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,176,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 7,526.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 276,448 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 59,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Finally, Notis McConarty Edward boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 27,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,741 shares of company stock worth $179,007,925 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.76.

Shares of MA traded down $9.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $359.07. 79,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,528. The company has a market cap of $350.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $305.61 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $350.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.58. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.