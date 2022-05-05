Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1,623.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 148,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $2.02 on Thursday, hitting $79.20. 314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,693. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.68. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $76.95 and a 52-week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

