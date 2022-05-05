Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 1,391 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,470 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Beecher Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,556,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $2.44 on Thursday, hitting $152.18. 90,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,682,864. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.01 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.55. The stock has a market cap of $418.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total value of $2,084,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

