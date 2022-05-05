Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 15,738 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,738 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 222,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 75,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 293,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,914,000 after acquiring an additional 117,809 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWL traded up $2.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,709. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.24 and a 200 day moving average of $78.63. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $71.65 and a one year high of $82.68.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

