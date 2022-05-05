Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 160 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,273 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 894 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST traded down $23.91 on Thursday, hitting $520.52. The company had a trading volume of 36,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,646. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $558.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $371.11 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.79.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.