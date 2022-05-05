Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 5,808 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,808 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,966,000 after acquiring an additional 825,500 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after acquiring an additional 478,324 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $78,490,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $43,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.84. 650,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,478,662. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.51. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

