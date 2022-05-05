Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 660 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,794,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,295,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,791,000 after acquiring an additional 403,831 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,303,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,253,000 after acquiring an additional 373,990 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 572.6% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 295,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after acquiring an additional 251,413 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,186,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,629,000 after acquiring an additional 193,191 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $2.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.04. 78,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,288. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $133.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.33.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

