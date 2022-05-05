Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 75,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,952,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Butterfly Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28.

Butterfly Network ( NASDAQ:BFLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 51.80%. The business had revenue of $18.99 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Darius Shahida sold 16,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $88,557.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stacey Pugh sold 16,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $95,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,498 shares of company stock worth $301,332 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Butterfly Network by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 36,185 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

About Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

