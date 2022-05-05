Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

Byline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Byline Bancorp to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

NYSE:BY opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average of $26.58. The company has a market capitalization of $918.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.29. Byline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 28.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Barkidjija sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $547,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hart Angela E. Major purchased 1,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 34,180 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 28,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,182,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 9.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

