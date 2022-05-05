Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $14.82 EPS

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $26.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.03 by $14.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.19 EPS. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Cable One stock traded down $48.63 on Thursday, hitting $1,090.83. The company had a trading volume of 85,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,816. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,417.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,585.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.74. Cable One has a 52 week low of $1,084.53 and a 52 week high of $2,136.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Cable One by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Cable One by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CABO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,041.86.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

