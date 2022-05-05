Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $14.82 EPS

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $26.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.03 by $14.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.19 EPS. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Cable One stock traded down $48.63 on Thursday, hitting $1,090.83. The company had a trading volume of 85,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,816. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,417.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,585.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.74. Cable One has a 52 week low of $1,084.53 and a 52 week high of $2,136.14.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Cable One by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Cable One by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cable One Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cable One (CABO)
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.