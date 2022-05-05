Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 985,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 47,568 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 112,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,608,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,127,000 after acquiring an additional 265,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

