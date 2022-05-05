Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) to Release Earnings on Friday

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLMT opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.15. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $17.43.

CLMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

