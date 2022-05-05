Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Short Interest Update

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,800 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the March 31st total of 164,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Shares of CNNEF stock opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57. Canacol Energy has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.33.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.07 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0412 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.41%. This is a positive change from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

