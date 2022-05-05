Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 79,510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,058,980 shares.The stock last traded at $21.80 and had previously closed at $23.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 167.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 34,607 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

