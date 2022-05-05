Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Short Interest Down 15.9% in April

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the March 31st total of 14,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.54. The stock had a trading volume of 97,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,986. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $70.60. The company has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.16.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.592 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.84%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNQ. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.44.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.