Cannell & Co. Acquires 118 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $10,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 160.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 32.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $25.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $285.03. The company had a trading volume of 30,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,076. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $415.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $530.51. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $270.37 and a 52-week high of $737.45.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.14. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.27.

Align Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.