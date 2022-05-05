Cannell & Co. Cuts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cannell & Co. reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.69.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.52. The company had a trading volume of 28,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,708. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

