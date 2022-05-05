Cannell & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 0.28% of MAG Silver worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,065,000 after buying an additional 66,526 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in MAG Silver by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,870,000 after acquiring an additional 346,924 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,934,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,806,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,359,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the period. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $21,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

MAG stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $14.88. 31,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,926. MAG Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.27 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05.

A number of research firms have commented on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank cut shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.89.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

