Cannell & Co. Lowers Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Cannell & Co. lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.54.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.15. 10,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,238. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.47 and a 52-week high of $174.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.20%.

