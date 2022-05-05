Cannell & Co. Purchases 171,450 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Cannell & Co. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 2,129.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,450 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $9,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth $242,000.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

In related news, insider George Goodwin sold 25,525 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $1,597,354.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,990 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,014.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $112,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,220 shares of company stock worth $6,300,372 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

SGRY stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -106.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.76. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.63 and a 52-week high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

Surgery Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.