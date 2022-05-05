Cannell & Co. Purchases 774 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Cannell & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,908 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co. owned about 0.09% of First Citizens BancShares worth $7,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,823,000 after purchasing an additional 170,913 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,387,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,513,000 after acquiring an additional 92,205 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1,527.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,416,000 after purchasing an additional 34,970 shares during the period. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 124,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,764,000 after buying an additional 28,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FCNCA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $964.00.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock traded down $26.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $658.64. 803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,407. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $683.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $775.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.06. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $610.67 and a 1-year high of $947.71.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $18.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.32 by $5.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 61.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.35%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $49,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $658.96 per share, for a total transaction of $197,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 805 shares in the company, valued at $530,462.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,450 shares of company stock worth $378,417. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

