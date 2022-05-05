Cannell & Co. Sells 125 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Cannell & Co. reduced its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 309.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.45.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $2.42 on Thursday, reaching $87.88. 22,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,039. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.80 and a 200 day moving average of $104.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

