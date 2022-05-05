Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 223.86 ($2.80).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 235 ($2.94) to GBX 260 ($3.25) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.75) to GBX 215 ($2.69) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.06) to GBX 285 ($3.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.76) to GBX 227 ($2.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

CNE opened at GBX 206.11 ($2.57) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 207.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 198.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £663.96 million and a P/E ratio of 1.48. Capricorn Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 122 ($1.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 231.20 ($2.89). The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05.

In related news, insider Simon Thomson sold 451,560 shares of Capricorn Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.79), for a total transaction of £1,006,978.80 ($1,257,937.29).

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

