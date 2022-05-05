Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,141,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,407. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 102.62%.

About Cardinal Health (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.