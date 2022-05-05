Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Announces Earnings Results

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Cardinal Health updated its FY22 guidance to $5.15-$5.25 EPS.

CAH stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.87. 6,228,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,407. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 102.62%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Cardinal Health by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

