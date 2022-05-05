Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.15-$5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.10.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.87. 6,228,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $64.53.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Cardinal Health by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 515,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

