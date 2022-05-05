CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.17). CareCloud reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. CareCloud had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $37.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CareCloud currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of MTBC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,855. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $58.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $82,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 16.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 54,700 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CareCloud by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in CareCloud by 7.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in CareCloud by 125.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 59,075 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CareCloud by 6.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

