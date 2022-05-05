Carriage Services, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

Carriage Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Carriage Services has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Carriage Services to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Shares of CSV opened at $43.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average is $52.67. The company has a market capitalization of $664.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.13. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $34.10 and a 12-month high of $66.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carriage Services news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $61,443.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 595 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $32,522.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,322 shares of company stock valued at $119,998. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at $1,421,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.40.

About Carriage Services (Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.