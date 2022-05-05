Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Shares Gap Down to $11.69

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.69, but opened at $10.90. Cars.com shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 667 shares.
Separately, Northcoast Research started coverage on Cars.com in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.11 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64.
In other Cars.com news, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $211,898.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $78,514.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,745,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cars.com by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $954,000. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.
Cars.com Company Profile (NYSE:CARS)
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
