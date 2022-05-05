Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Shares Gap Down to $11.69

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.69, but opened at $10.90. Cars.com shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 667 shares.

Separately, Northcoast Research started coverage on Cars.com in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.11 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64.

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.20). Cars.com had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $158.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cars.com news, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $211,898.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $78,514.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,745,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cars.com by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $954,000. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

