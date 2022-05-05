Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $105.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CVNA. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $173.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.67.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. Carvana has a twelve month low of $52.37 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.97 and a 200 day moving average of $185.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana will post -6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,687,500 shares of company stock worth $295,619,250. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Carvana by 10.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 43.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 12.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter valued at $411,000.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

