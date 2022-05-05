Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) is Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s 6th Largest Position

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 6.0% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after buying an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,567,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,786 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,046,000 after purchasing an additional 168,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,788,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT traded down $6.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,974,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,865. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $115.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.20.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

