Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Trading Down 3.8%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.54. 3,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,259,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

CZOO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.60 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the third quarter worth approximately $50,558,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the third quarter worth approximately $15,540,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,571,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the third quarter worth approximately $5,494,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cazoo Group Company Profile (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

