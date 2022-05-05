CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives $129.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTGLY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CD Projekt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CD Projekt from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CD Projekt from 225.00 to 156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CD Projekt from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

OTGLY stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.19. 42,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,273. CD Projekt has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

