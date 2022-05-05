Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Receives $124.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

CELTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Centamin from GBX 112 ($1.40) to GBX 108 ($1.35) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CELTF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,539. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25. Centamin has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $1.76.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

