Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.22 Million

Equities analysts expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) to report $342.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $426.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $281.70 million. Centennial Resource Development posted sales of $232.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Centennial Resource Development.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $316.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 10,517,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,832,166. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.58. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 5.21.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 11,401,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,181,000 after acquiring an additional 162,419 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after buying an additional 7,529,250 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,407,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,319,000 after buying an additional 2,253,011 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,846,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,500,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,155,000 after buying an additional 985,100 shares in the last quarter.

About Centennial Resource Development (Get Rating)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.