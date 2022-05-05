Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.
CDEV traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,516,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,832,187. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 5.21.
In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.
About Centennial Resource Development
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
