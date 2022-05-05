Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

CDEV traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,516,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,832,187. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 5.21.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 655.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after buying an additional 1,316,748 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,230,428 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 81.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,146,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,554,000 after purchasing an additional 963,970 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,708,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 554,687 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth $962,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

