Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Down to $8.35

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.35, but opened at $7.92. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 89,975 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDEV. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $316.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

