Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Down to $8.35

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.35, but opened at $7.92. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 89,975 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDEV. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58.
In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
