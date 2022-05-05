Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAMLGet Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 265 ($3.31) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.25) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 295 ($3.69) to GBX 310 ($3.87) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of LON:CAML opened at GBX 262.50 ($3.28) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21. The stock has a market cap of £462.07 million and a PE ratio of 7.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 244.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 239.01. Central Asia Metals has a 52 week low of GBX 187.47 ($2.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 386 ($4.82).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Central Asia Metals’s previous dividend of $8.00. This represents a yield of 5%. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 0.60%.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, is a base metals producer. It produces copper through its 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and produces zinc and lead at its Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

