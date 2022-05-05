Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 265 ($3.31) price target on the mining company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.25) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 295 ($3.69) to GBX 310 ($3.87) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.
Shares of LON:CAML opened at GBX 262.50 ($3.28) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21. The stock has a market cap of £462.07 million and a PE ratio of 7.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 244.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 239.01. Central Asia Metals has a 52 week low of GBX 187.47 ($2.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 386 ($4.82).
About Central Asia Metals (Get Rating)
Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, is a base metals producer. It produces copper through its 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and produces zinc and lead at its Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.
Featured Articles
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.