CertiK Hits Market Capitalization of $72.27 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CTK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 5th. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a market capitalization of $72.27 million and $13.54 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.63 or 0.00227111 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00039789 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72,888.76 or 2.00347938 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 73,138,920 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

