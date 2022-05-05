CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Stock Price Up 4.4%

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 1,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 32,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter.

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the Hampson-Russell, Jason, Insight Earth, and Velpro brands.

