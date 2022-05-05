Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) fell 8.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.48 and last traded at $5.48. 2,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 666,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

Charge Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRGE)

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charge Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charge Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.