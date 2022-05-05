Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $450.00 at Truist Financial

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $691.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $448.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $544.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $608.59. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $410.33 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.51 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

